Museum Celebrates 2018 Olympics

Image from Tread of Pioneers Museum

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-Steamboat Springs’ Olympic tradition is second to none. Boasting more winter Olympic athletes than any other town in North American, our Olympic heritage runs strong and deep. From Todd Lodwick’s history-making six Olympic appearances, to Gordy Wren’s mastry of multiple skiing and Nordic disciplines, there is no shortage of historical moments to commemorate. To honor all of our local Olympians who represent Ski Town USA® on the world stage, the Tread of Pioneers Museum creates exhibits and hosts events that celebrate the unmatched Olympic traditions that are the lifeblood of our town. For the upcoming Olympic season, look for these museum events to help you catch the spirit!





For a full listing of community-wide events that will celebrate the 2018 Olympics, including the official Olympic Send-off Ceremony at the Steamboat Ski Area on Jan. 27, go to www.treadofpioneers.org.

Olympian Tribute Exhibit at the Steamboat Ski Area

(second floor of Thunderhead-upper gondola building)

The Tread of Pioneers Museum and the Steamboat Ski Resort partnered to produce an Olympian tribute display on the second floor of Thunderhead (upper gondola building) at the Steamboat Ski Area. The exhibit celebrates all of our local Olympians and tells the story of the competitive spirit and quest for excellence that began with Norwegian ski jumper Carl Howelsen and continues to this day.

Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 38th Annual Yule Log Hunt

Dec. 11-15 and 18-22

This year’s hunt will include local Olympic heritage themed riddles. Solve the riddles, find the log, and claim your $150 prize!

www.treadofpioneers.org



“Ski Town USA®” exhibit at the Tread of Pioneers Museum

This permanent exhibit at the Tread of Pioneers Museum traces the development of skiing from essential winter transportation to the popular recreational sport of today. During the 2017-18 winter ski season, the exhibit will feature local 2018 Olympic hopefuls, and their paths to Olympic excellence. The exhibit also celebrates the rich Olympic heritage that makes Steamboat a town like no other.

Facebook Olympic History Trivia- As a bonus, the museum will post Olympic history trivia throughout the Olympic season on Facebook with prizes awarded to the first person to provide the correct answer.

“Meet an Olympian” talks at the Steamboat Ski Area

Select Saturdays during the ski season

(second floor Thunderhead/upper gondola building at Olympian Tribute Display)

Meet Steamboat Olympians and hear their stories of triumph and hardship on their road to Olympic dreams. Presented by the Steamboat Ski Resort and the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

www.steamboat.com

Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Olympic Heritage Tours

Every Wednesday at 4pm during the month of February

(at Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Hill Parkway)

This tour explores Steamboat’s Olympic heritage, the multiple talents of Carl Howelsen, and the history of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Winter Carnival, Howelsen Hill, and ski jumping. FREE!

www.treadofpioneers.org

Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Winter Film Series

“I Never Look Back: The Buddy Werner Story”

Feb. 13, 2018 at 6pm

(at the Chief Theater: 813 Lincoln Ave.)

Steamboat Springs Alpine ski racer and Olympian Buddy Werner became the first American to break the European’s domination in the sport of skiing. Werner was the first American to win major international skiing awards making him the most accomplished American ski racer in history. Experience Werner’s triumphs, tribulations, and tragic death in this 1997 biographical film by John and Joe Dee. FREE!





Tread of Pioneers Museum, located at 800 Oak St. in downtown Steamboat Springs, is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.treadofpioneers.org or call 970.879.2214.