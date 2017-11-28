One Question
11/28/2017 11:22 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Image from https://www.maggiesnowboarding.com
On this edition of One Question Maggie Carrigan discusses sacrifice.
What is the hardest sacrifice you have had to make for your sport? When I was eleven I had scoliosis, so I had to get scoliosis surgery. I used to do border cross and I wanted to be on the Olympic team for border cross, do the halfpipe, and that sort of stuff, but the surgery put a huge hurdle in my way for that. But then I changed sports and was able to accomplish getting over that.
I still have problems with it today because my spine is kinda fused together. But yeah, they told me I could never compete again because jumps are really dangerous for me, but staying on the ground and racing was okay. I kinda found a loophole to do what I love, which is to go fast.
For more on Olympic hopefuls, look for Steamboat Magazine Olympian Edition hits stands in January.