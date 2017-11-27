Cultivating WinterWonderGrass

11/27/2017 16:30 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Images from Buffalo Commons

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-One part folk, one part soul, a little bit of blues with some bluegrass sprinkled on top – mix and you have the formula that created the band Buffalo Commons. After nearly three years of playing together, the local band is making their music festival debut at the WinterWonderGrass Festival this February.



"To look at the incredible lineup and to see Buffalo Commons as a part of it is a surreal feeling," says Tyree Woods, guitarist and lead vocalist for Buffalo Commons. "It’s going to give us a much broader platform to showcase our sound."



"The goal for Buffalo Commons is to create good music that people can identify with, regardless of their race, creed or sex,” Woods says. "Everyday life is a huge contributor to our musicality. We are living in strange days, where it can be hard to process all the information being thrown our way. Music gives us the opportunity to reflect and compute these things on a deeper level."



The WinterWonderGrass Festival is the perfect storm of world-class bluegrass, roots and acoustic artists, craft beer and libations, encapsulating all things Colorado.

WWG packs an incredible amount of fun into its three-day event, offering attendees the spirit of an intimate gathering combined with a contagious energy.



"I was born and raised in Michigan, so naturally I’m really pumped on Greensky and Billy Strings," Woods says. "But I also can’t wait to check out Fruition, as well as some of my local favorites: Missed The Boat and Jay Roemer Band. We're influenced by anyone that has poured their heart and soul into the art they are creating. As a band we aren’t basing our sound off of anyone else, but instead drawing inspiration from the musicians we admire."



"I'm most excited to perform one of our originals called ‘Tangled,’” Woods says. "It’s got a really cool groove that gets people dancing. The lyrics have become a sort of mantra for me, reminding myself to remain mindful and present, and not get tangled up in what could have been, or what isn’t. On multiple occasions I’ve had people come up to me after shows, telling me it does the same thing for them. It’s amazing to connect like that."



You can catch Buffalo Commons' performance at the WinterWonderGrass Festival, Feb. 23-25. Tickets are nearly sold out, so grab them while you have the chance.

