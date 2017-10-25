Halloween Happenings
10/25/2017 11:56 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Friday, October 27th
-Sunpies-DJ G-Dub and $4 Halloween shots
Saturday, October 28th
-Old Town Pub-Halloween Party with Bill Smith
-E3 Chophouse-1920’s Speakeasy Dinner, DJ and After Party
Tuesday, October 31st
Halloween Stroll-Kids and families of all ages are invited to enjoy Halloween festivities and a trick-or-treat stroll down Lincoln Ave
-Old Town Pub-DJ Leprechaun
-Back Door Grill-Dra-La Halloween and Costume Contest
-The BARley-Happy hour from 2pm-7pm
-High 5-Halloween Party and Costume Contest and live DJ