Halloween Happenings

10/25/2017 11:56 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Friday, October 27th

 -Sunpies-DJ G-Dub and $4 Halloween shots

Saturday, October 28th

 -Old Town Pub-Halloween Party with Bill Smith

 -E3 Chophouse-1920’s Speakeasy Dinner, DJ and After Party

Tuesday, October 31st

Halloween Stroll-Kids and families of all ages are invited to enjoy Halloween festivities and a trick-or-treat stroll down Lincoln Ave

-Old Town Pub-DJ Leprechaun

 -Back Door Grill-Dra-La Halloween and Costume Contest

-The BARley-Happy hour from 2pm-7pm

-High 5-Halloween Party and Costume Contest and live DJ

 

Shop+Eat+Drink, Today, Community halloween

