Public Meeting to Discuss Park Amenities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-The City of Steamboat Springs Parks and Community Services Department (PCS) is seeking public input on the $150,000 improvement plan for West Lincoln Park during the upcoming Parks & Recreation Commission meeting on October 25, 2017.

Due to concerns about safety, outdated and underutilized play features, accessibility and structural concerns of the Yampa River Queen (a riverboat playground feature installed in the late 1980s), city staff is seeking to confirm how the community would like to see these improvements move forward during the commission meeting, which starts at 5:30pm.

As part of the 2017 budget, City Council approved $150,000 to construct a new picnic pavilion and playground. Park design and potential features must meet specific requirements including low maintenance, vandal resistant and ADA accessible.

Experiencing inadequate participation at a public meeting earlier this summer, PCS is looking for input during this meeting and discussing the new amenities and how they relate to the future of the park. A concept merging the goals of this public park with the shared vision of the Creative Arts District, located steps from the site, is being considered. Additionally, children, ages 2 to 12, voted on their preferred playground amenities based on a selection of standard features within the industry.