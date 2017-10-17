Growing WinterWonderGrass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – The average high temperature in February is 30 degrees. However, that won’t stop thousands of music lovers from swaying to some funky tunes in this snow globe called Steamboat Springs.

“WinterWonderGrass is a small bluegrass-driven festival in the Yampa Valley. You can enjoy beautiful views while grooving to some of your favorite string players, enjoying some local food and sipping on some tasty brews,” says festival frequenter Chelsea Miller. “It may be cold, but if you keep your body moving you’re bound to have an amazing time."

New to the festival will be the Public Pick: an informal jam session with some of the WinterWonderGrass artists. The Public Pick location is yet to be determined, but it will be open to all; bringing the kids and guitar are encouraged.

“We are not building this festival for one man – this is for everyone,” says Scotty Stoughton, founder of the WinterWonderGrass festival. “This genre is small; I try to broaden it.”

Dozens of bands will play over the three-day event, February 23-25. The festival features 20 Colorado craft breweries in three tents with music playing between mainstage acts and daily tastings from 2 to 5 p.m. This community gathering focuses on sustainability, local nonprofits, kids' experiences and support of the arts.

For more information on the festival, lodging and ski passes visit www.winterwondergrass.com