Crossan's Preservation Project

10/06/2017 14:00 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Historic Routt County has been awarded a grant of $200,000 from the History Colorado State Historical Fund. This grant will support the final rehabilitation work to Crossan's M & A Market in Yampa, CO. The next phase of work will accomplish preservation of the building's second floor and make the entire building ADA accessible.

Project background: the building called Crossan's was built in 1903 and served the Yampa community as a general store for over 60 years. The store went through a few owners over 6 decades and is named after George Crossan, who owned the store from 1936-1964. After George Crossan sold his business, the building fell into disrepair and left almost like a time capsule to 1964. The Town of Yampa purchased the building in 2006. In 2011, a group of citizens with deep affection for the place formed Friends of Crossan's with the goal of saving the building. Historic Routt County is proud to partner with Friends of Crossan's and the Town of Yampa to preserve this treasured community asset. Upon project completion, Crossan's M & A Market will serve as Yampa Town Hall, a visitor's center, and will provide space for area nonprofits and community groups.



Mountain Architecture Design Group and Dobell Contracting Co. teamed up to work on the first floor of Crossan's which is now rehabilitated and already occupied by a pioneering Town of Yampa staff member. The work planned for Phase 3 will bring the rest of the building into use.



Thanks to Friends of Crossan's wildly successful fundraiser featuring a live auction and acoustic concert by Todd Park Mohr, the Crossan's team has reached their fundraising goal. Friends of Crossan's have raised $32,000 to preserve Crossan's M & A Market.