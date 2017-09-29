Steamboat Springs – For over a decade, Old Town Hot Springs has been a community gathering place as well as a multi-generational health and wellness facility in Steamboat Springs. The Ute Indians, who originally settled these lands, knew them as “medicine” springs and used them for physical and spiritual healing. Since then, the Heart Spring at Old Town Hot Springs has served as a source of comfort and healing to 300,000 annually. With over 6,500 local members and growing, Old Town Hot Springs has to confront the challenges of providing a quality facility and programs for its rapid growth in attendance.

The facilitators at Old Town Hot Springs have announced their “It’s in the Water” campaign for expansion and renewal. In efforts to grow with the community, they have broken the campaign into two phases:

Phase one begins with a 15,000-square-foot edition to the current facility, in which they plan to add meeting and education spaces, a climbing wall, a new group exercise room, additional space for cardio and fitness training and a walking track, as well as expanded locker rooms.

Phase two focuses on renovating the lap pool and surrounding areas, which currently are overcrowded and in need of renovations. Other plans include diving and expanded water programs.

To undertake these initiatives is a substantial challenge for Old Town Hot Springs. The campaign goal is to raise $6 million over the next five years.

For information visit https://www.oldtownhotsprings.org/capital-campaign-for-our-future/