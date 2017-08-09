Police Seek To Identify Burglary Suspect



08/09/2017

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Golden Leaf located at 1755 Lincoln Ave. Security video reveals a male forced entry into the premise and stole items from the business. Routt County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the burglary suspect. Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Musgrave with the Steamboat Springs Police Department at 970-879-1144. In addition, if you have information about this or any crime, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You can also text-a-tip: Step 1: Text NABM followed by your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) Step 2: You will receive a text confirming your message Routt County Crime Stoppers is a partnership of the public, police, businesses, and media that provides the community with a proactive program for people to assist the police anonymously to solve crimes and, thereby, to contribute to an improved quality of life. Contact: Annette Dopplick, Police Commander, 970-879-4344, adopplick@steamboatsprings.net

Golden Leaf Routt County Crime Stoppers Steamboat Springs Police Department Detective Musgrave