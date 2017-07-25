The Steamboat Arts Council presents Steamboat All Arts Festival

07/25/2017 13:26, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Shop+Eat+Drink, Culture, Today, Community

Piknik Theatre – Young at Art Creativity Camp

8:30 a.m.-Noon

Monday-Friday, Aug. 7-11

Depot Art Center – 1001 13th St

$140

Ages 12-18

*Students take a journey through performing arts and acting. Professional actor and director Stuart Handloff, Piknik Theatre artistic director, will guide students in basic theater performance and acting technique.

Sign up on steamboatarts.org under “Young At Art.”

Birdhouses in Clay – Young at Art Creativity Camp

1-4:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Aug. 7-11

Steamboat Arts LLC – 1280 13th Street, Unit K

$140

Ages 8-12

*Students learn how to construct hand-built birdhouses in clay. They learn the properties of clay and how to engineer a birdhouse for their feathered friends.

Sign up on steamboatarts.org under “Young At Art.”

Martial-ARTS! – Young at Art Creativity Camp

1-4:30 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Aug. 7-11

Depot Art Center – 1001 13th Street

$140

Ages 10-16

*Students learn the fundamentals of karate: strength, conditioning, coordination, technique, history and concepts.

Sign up on steamboatarts.org under “Young At Art.”

Watercolor Outdoor Landscape Workshop

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13

Steamboat Art Museum

$350

All skill levels are welcome

*Paint on location in the Yampa Valley. Dennis Pendleton will demonstrate daily, give personal attention, and host critiques. He will show step-by-step how to reduce the subject into background, middle ground and foreground.

Call Steamboat Art Museum for more details and registration form – 970-870-1755

Yampa River Fine Art Stroll

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13

Yampa between Fifth and Seventh streets

Free

*Enjoy pop-up performances by amazing musicians and street performers as you browse and shop the fine art and artisan booths during the annual Yampa River Fine Art Stroll.

John Fawcett Western Artist Talk

Noon-1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Tread of Pioneers Museum – 800 Oak St.

Free

*In partnership with the Steamboat Springs Arts Council’s All Arts Festival, renowned Western artist John Fawcett presents “John Fawcett: An Artist’s Perception.”

Creative Mixology

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Depot Art Center – 1001 13th Street

$40

*The Creative Mixology extravaganza featuring the best of Steamboat musicians, thespians and street performers. Sip signature cocktails and enjoy tasty small bites.

Piknik Theater

The Chosen One

6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Yampa River Botanic Park

Free

“Take 6”

8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Strings Music Pavilion – 900 Strings Rd. (On the corner of Mt. Werner Rd. and Pine Grove Rd.)

*“Take 6” is the most awarded a cappella group in history, with more than 30 accolades including 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards and a Soul Train Award. In its performances, six virtuosic voices unite in harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements and funky grooves.

Paint & Sip Workshop – In conjunction with the Steamboat Wine Festival

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Depot Art Center – 1001 13th Street

$70

*Paint, sip wine and enjoy hors d’oeuvres with live music and step-by-step painting instruction in addition to a special appearance by a Wine Festival sommelier.

“The Merchant of Venice”

6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Steamboat Springs High School Outdoor Stage

Free

“The Chosen One”

6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Bud Werner Memorial Library lawn

Free

*Enjoy performances by Steamboat’s accomplished Shakespeare troupe plus performances of the original work “The Chosen One – Super Heroes and Early Judean Myth” by The New York City Theater Company.