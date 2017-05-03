Ski Industry Veteran David Hunter Named Vice President of Mountain Operations

05/03/2017 16:36, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Today, Community, People

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO-May 2, 2017 — Erie resident David Hunter has been named to succeed Doug Allen as vice president of mountain operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. Hunter currently is the director of North American sales for snowcat manufacturer Prinoth and the former director of operations at Eldora Mountain Resort. His first day at Steamboat is May 29.

“Dave’s nearly 30 years’ experience in the ski industry — on the operations side as well as the supplier side — make him a great fit for the job,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat. “His leadership will be a great addition to Steamboat’s incredibly experienced mountain operations team.”

In his new role, Hunter will oversee all on-mountain activities, including the slope maintenance, snowmaking, lift operations, lift maintenance and ski patrol departments. In addition, he’ll work closely with the rest of the resort’s senior management team on business planning, budgeting, construction and expansion plans.

Hunter, who has been in the ski industry for nearly three decades, got his start at Mount Tom Ski Area in Holyoke, Mass., where he was hired as assistant mountain manager and race director before being promoted to assistant general manager. In 1997, Hunter made the move to Colorado to serve as Eldora’s snowmaking manager and director of sales before becoming the director of operations in 2004. In that role, Hunter was responsible for budgeting and implementing capital projects as well as overseeing a number of departments, including lift maintenance and operations, grooming, snowmaking and ski patrol. After 15 years at Eldora, Hunter joined the Prinoth team as director of North American sales.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Steamboat team and community,” Hunter said. “I look forward to working with an amazing group of people and to continue providing exceptional resort experiences for guests and employees.”

Throughout his career, Hunter has made a priority of serving his community, including time as a board member of the Boulder Valley YMCA, president of Lake Eldora Water & Sanitation District, president of Nederland Area Chamber of Commerce, and chairman of the Colorado Ski Country USA Snowmaking Slope Maintenance Committee.

Hunter is planning to relocate to the Steamboat area with his wife, Linda, and two young children.