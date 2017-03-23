Elevated Luxury

03/23/2017 11:10, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: In Print, Living, Today

The hearth room centers on a custom-made fireplace with Colorado buff stone detail. Photo by David Patterson.

One of the challenges of owning a home in a world-class ski resort is squeezing in a growing family whenever they visit. One solution to the dilemma of finding space for a multigenerational family is demonstrated in a newly remodeled home between Old Town and the mountain.

Timberline Contracting, Inc. expanded the home’s original footprint, and Leslie Dapper and Bruce Caplowe of Rumor Design and reDesign, LLC, united the spaces. Dapper used color and texture to craft a contemporary feel while honoring facets of the old house.

Practical aspects of everyday life are disguised to maintain clean lines throughout the home. Steel mesh inserted into a walnut frame door in the laundry room creates a concealed drying area. The mudroom off the kitchen is hidden by a custom-made LED-lit panel door with tree branches sandwiched into layers of acrylic. The functional piece doubles as artwork and provides a talking point.

Kitchen cabinets are handcrafted in walnut to mimic hues of existing beams. Seeded glass inlays on several doors, coupled with a ripple-effect, glass-tile backsplash, add a modern twist. Ambient lighting gives the kitchen a visible sense of calm.

An elevator provides elderly relatives ease of access to the home’s four levels. A scenic mural was made into custom wallpaper for the upper part of the lift, and veneer panels of reclaimed wood surround the base.

The biggest design challenge was a subterranean media room. Dapper and Caplowe had to work backwards, from decor to wiring, to determine speaker and wiring requirements with local installers Cloud 9, before designing the fabric- and wood-clad walls and ceiling.

“One of my favorite rooms is the hearth room because it is so cozy,” Dapper says. A metal I-beam is concealed in the soffit with recessed lighting to create a den-like feel. The space exudes comfort, using luxuriously accessorized seating and a custom-made fireplace with Colorado buff stone detail. A double-seat bench nestles beneath the computer table to aid FaceTime family chats.

The home’s owners collaborated with Dapper and Caplowe throughout the 1-year process to achieve a cohesive transition from old to new. Whimsical touches align with soft textures and hues to give the traditional mountain dwelling a contemporary twist, which an extended family can enjoy.