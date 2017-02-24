Indoor Fun

02/24/2017 11:03, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Culture, Living, In Print, Community, Today

Jack Sibbald and son Rowan cuddle up for their own story time on an oversized chair in the teen section of the Bud Werner Memorial Library. Photo by Noah Wetzel.

The Depot

Check out an art exhibition or join a creative class at the historic home of the Steamboat Springs Art Council. Located on 13th Street, the 1909 railroad station was converted into a gallery and performing arts studio and dubbed the Depot by locals.

www.steamboatarts.org / 970-879-9008

Tread of Pioneers Museum

Take a step back in time and visit an authentic 1908 Queen Anne-style home to experience life as an early settler. Send kids on a scavenger hunt in the museum that hosts a range of exhibits covering Steamboat’s ranching, mining and skiing history. Join the curator twice per month on a behind-the-scenes tour to view thousands of preserved items not on display. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ask about guided and self-guided history tours of town, plus private group options.

www.treadofpioneers.org / 970-879-2214

Steamboat Art Museum

Set in the heart of downtown on Lincoln Avenue, the Steamboat Art Museum lures art enthusiasts from all over. The museum, which is housed in the historic First National Bank Building, exhibits works from some of the nation’s most respected artists. Collections focus on the culture and heritage of Northwest Colorado. Explore favorite works from artists who have displayed at SAM over the last decade during the 10th Anniversary Exhibit, which ends Saturday, April 8. Workshops, classes and events are offered all year long. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free.

www.steamboatartmuseum.org / 970-870-1755

Bud Werner Memorial Library

Join locals in celebrating 50 years at the iconic Bud Werner Memorial Library, named after the man who put Steamboat on the international ski map. A hive of activity beyond books, the library is a community hub for talks, classes, workshops, seminars and movie nights for all ages. Sit back in the café and watch the action on the Yampa River right outside the window or check out the impressive collection of titles. www.steamboatlibrary.org/events



Snow Bowl

Take the family for a fun night out, or step inside on a rainy day and fire the competitive spirit up with a game of bowling.

www.snowbowl.net / 970-879-9840

Howelsen Ice Arena

Skate around the Olympic-sized rink or hop in a bumper car for some laughter-inducing fun. Join stick and puck sessions or watch local ice hockey teams battle it out on the ice. Rental gear is available. www.steamboatsprings.net / 970-879-0341



Movie Theater

Catch the latest releases at Wildhorse 6 Stadium Cinema in Wildhorse Plaza on the mountain.

www.metrotheatres.com / 970-870-8222

Chief Theater



Catch a foreign film, stand-up comedy show or a production by local performers the Chief Players. This downtown gem is enjoyed by theater-goers and live music fans for its intimate setting.

www.chieftheater.com / 970-871-4791