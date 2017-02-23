Party on the Mountain

02/23/2017 17:49, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Culture, Living, In Print, Community, Today

Earn points for costume, distance and crowd appreciation in the annual Splashdown pond skimming competition at the base of the Steamboat Ski Area. Sunday, April 16. Photo by Aryeh Copa.

Happy Hour

After the last run of the day, unclip the skis or board, hang up the helmet and head to happy hour. Chow on a wood-fired pizza and sip suds at Slopeside Grill. Head next door to the T- Bar at Steamboat, where locals’ personal beer mugs hang from the ceiling.

Chat over the best moments of the day in the comfort of the Base Club, which is open to visitors daily in Torian Plaza.

Swing by Bear River Bar and Grill in Gondola Square and listen to live music every day. Sit by the outdoor fire on the patio at Truffle Pig and reward all the day’s hard work with cocktails and truffle fries.

Fun Festivals

Linger on the mountain during holidays to watch torchlight parades and fireworks. Feel the love on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, Feb. 14) and dress in green for St. Patrick’s Day (Friday, March 17). Each show begins after sunset.

Accessorize with beads, watch the parade and chow down at the Cajun Crawfish Boil during Steamboat Mardi Gras. Boogie on at free concerts and join the party for an extra long weekend. Thursday-Tuesday, Feb. 23-28.

Mountain Music

Connect with fellow bluegrass enthusiasts and sample the best craft beers of the year at WinterWonderGrass. Now in its fifth year, the festival has found a new home in the mountains. Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 23-26. Purchase tickets in advance. www.winterwondergrass.com

Party Out the Season

Celebrate the sun and slush at the wild and wacky Springalicious festival as the season closes on the mountain.

Cardboard Classic

Build a vessel using cardboard, glue, string, paint, duct tape and masking tape to race in one of the oldest traditions at the Steamboat Ski Area. Watch as Viking ships, flower-power cars, crayon boxes and even donuts come careering downhill steered by competitors towards the base of the ski area. Saturday, April 15.

Splashdown Pond Skimming Competition

Brave the icy temperatures and compete, or watch from the sidelines at this annual spectacle. Entrants must generate speed to cross a frigid pond in the snow at the mountain’s base. Points are given for distance, outfit choice and crowd appreciation.

Sunday, April 16.

Closing Day

Say goodbye to another winter spent cruising through powder and take to the slopes one last time. Expect to see crazy ensembles and plenty of smiles on the hill. Finish up at the base area for the final free concert. Sunday, April 16.