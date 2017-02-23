Summer Weekend Away

02/23/2017 16:57, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Shop+Eat+Drink, Culture, Living, In Print, Community, Today

Team roping is one of the attractions during the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series on Friday and Saturday nights at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. Friday, June 16-Saturday, Aug.12. Photo by Shannon Lukens.

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup

Treat Dad to a memorable Father’s Day at this annual motor spectacle in the mountains. Hear the roar of over 450 Mustangs that take part in scenic drives, auto-cross events and the Show ‘n Shine on Lincoln Avenue. Friday-Monday, June 16-19.

Cowboy Roundup Days and July Fourth Party

Experience Steamboat’s ranching and skiing heritage during this weekend-long party. Events include Pro Rodeo, Fourth of July Parade, block party with strawberries and cream, Jumpin’ and Jammin’ ski jumping event and nighttime spectacular. Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4.

Steamboat Wine Festival

Set your taste buds alight at this food and wine extravaganza. Novice tasters and food/wine aficionados have over 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries and epicurean purveyors to visit. Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 9-13.

Hot Air Balloon Rodeo and Art in the Park

Watch the blue sky fill with a kaleidoscope of color as balloonists from around the country float across the valley. Early morning rodeos and evening balloon glows offer a feast for the eyes.

Spend the day perusing one-of-a-kind art and buy handmade items at the annual Art in the Park festival. Stroll through the pop-up village to watch live performances and sample an eclectic mix of foods. Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9.

All Arts Festival

Explore the world of artistic media at this celebration of creativity. Watch live performances, attend a talk or join a workshop. Events are offered for all ages. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13.

Races

Steamboat’s rural roads and mountain lakes attract athletes from all over to test their endurance at altitude. Sign up to run, ride or swim in a race and turn it into a weekend getaway for family and friends. Options range from a 5K family fun run to 100-mile ultra marathons and bike races.



