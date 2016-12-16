In This Issue: Ski Season 2016/17
12/16/2016 16:34, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Culture, People, In Print, Sports, Community, Living, Today
Life at the Top
Quiet and humble, with an infectious smile and peaceful presence, Chhiring Dorje Sherpa spends much of his life on top of the world – literally. Read More »
Steamboat Wrangles a New Team
Amid the skiers and snowboarders who set their sights on training in Steamboat Springs, there’s another group of athletes in town this winter.
Winter Blues and Brews
Sam Bush and Leftover Salmon are among the headliners at the Steamboat Springs premiere of WinterWonderGrass. Read More »
The Value of Skiing Steamboat’s Trees With a Guide by Your Side
Dan Leeth takes directions (something he says he rarely does) skiing the trees with his wife and a guide at Steamboat Ski Area. Read More »
The Sweet and the Deep
Publisher Deb Olsen recalls one of her most memorable days skiing in powder – up to her neck. Read More »
Light Side vs. Dark Side
Father of three Chris Rhodes talks about taking risks in the snow and why it’s worth it. Read More »
No Place Like Home
Life on the road with Kelly Bastone Read More »
Tree Haus to the White House
Marketing and public relations consultant Shari Fryer has the best of both worlds, working from home. Read More »
Ode to the Tele Turn
Jennie Lay shares her devotion to tele skiing. Read More »
Back on Top
Catching up with Kim Hess Read More »
Faster, Faster
Editor Suzi Mitchell took the women’s clinic at the Steamboat Ski Area and learned faster does not mean better. Read More »
All in His Stride
Adam Chadbourne takes over as competitive athletic director for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Read More »