Skip to main content

In This Issue: Ski Season 2016/17

12/16/2016 16:34, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Culture, People, In Print, Sports, Community, Living, Today

Photo by Elinor Samuelsson

Life at the Top

Quiet and humble, with an infectious smile and peaceful presence, Chhiring Dorje Sherpa spends much of his life on top of the world – literally. Read More » 

 

Steamboat Wranglers head coach Misko Antisin and assistant coach Corey Allen are taking youth hockey in Steamboat Springs to a new level by training the first ever resident junior team Photo by Noah Wetzel

Steamboat Wrangles a New Team 

Amid the skiers and snowboarders who set their sights on training in Steamboat Springs, there’s another group of athletes in town this winter. 

Read More » 

 

Tickets sell out quickly for the music festival WinterWonderGrass which moves this year from Avon to Steamboat Springs Photo courtesy of WinterWonderGrass

Winter Blues and Brews

Sam Bush and Leftover Salmon are among the headliners at the Steamboat Springs premiere of WinterWonderGrass. Read More » 

 

Dianne Leeth tree-skis the Shadows at the Steamboat Ski Area Photo by Dan Leeth

The Value of Skiing Steamboat’s Trees With a Guide by Your Side

Dan Leeth takes directions (something he says he rarely does) skiing the trees with his wife and a guide at Steamboat Ski Area. Read More » 

 

Deborah Olsen smiles through the face shots on Buffalo Pass during an epic winter storm Photo courtesy of Steamboat Powdercats

The Sweet and the Deep

Publisher Deb Olsen recalls one of her most memorable days skiing in powder – up to her neck. Read More » 

 

Chris Rhodes a father of three and owner of Soda Mountain Construction going big on his snowboard in the backcountry of Steamboat Springs Photo by Aryeh Copa

Light Side vs. Dark Side

Father of three Chris Rhodes talks about taking risks in the snow and why it’s worth it. Read More » 

 

Kelly Bastone a freelance journalist on assignment at Opus Hut in the San Juan Mountains one of many trips that periodically take her away from her home in Steamboat Springs Photo courtesy of Kellyn Wilson

No Place Like Home

Life on the road with Kelly Bastone Read More » 

 

Australian native Shari Fryer is a marketing and public relations consultant who calls Steamboat Springs home Much of her time is divided between family work and serving as president of the board for Yampatika Photo by Suzi Mitchell

Tree Haus to the White House

Marketing and public relations consultant Shari Fryer has the best of both worlds, working from home. Read More » 

 

Jennie Lay a devoted fan of telemark skiing skis on Buffalo Pass with Steamboat Powdercats Photo courtesy of Steamboat Powdercats

Ode to the Tele Turn 

Jennie Lay shares her devotion to tele skiing. Read More » 

 

Kim Hess celebrates at the 20075-foot summit of Lobuche East as the Khumbu Icefall winds behind her toward Mount Everest pictured in the distance its summit another 9034 feet higher than she stands Photo courtesy of Kim Hess

Back on Top 

Catching up with Kim Hess Read More » 

 

Olympian Ann Battelle discusses the importance of keeping your weight on the center of the ski with participants in the womens ski clinic following lunch at Hazies Photo by Shannon Lukens

Faster, Faster 

Editor Suzi Mitchell took the women’s clinic at the Steamboat Ski Area and learned faster does not mean better. Read More » 

 

Former US Ski Team coach Adam Chadbourne with Olympic skier Ted Ligety at the 2005 US National Championships at Mammoth Mountain California Photo by Jonathan SelkowitzSelko Photo

All in His Stride 

Adam Chadbourne takes over as competitive athletic director for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Read More » 

 

Chhiring WinterWonderGrass

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Holy Eucharist

    12/25/2016
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    12/25/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Holy Eucharist

    12/25/2016
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    12/25/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

  • Holy Eucharist

    01/01/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    01/01/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

Add Your Event View More

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Steamboat Magazine