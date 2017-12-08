Real Estate Spotlight
12/08/2017 11:42 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Sunday House Townhome1790 River Queen Lane Unit B Steamboat Springs
Top of the world views from this luxury town house on the mountain. This inviting home has 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths in a one of a kind private setting with the most breathtaking views of the Steamboat Ski Area, South Valley & Flattop Mountains you will find anywhere.
Beautifully finished contemporary interior with log accents, hardwood floors, fireplaces on every level, spacious master suite with stone fireplace, large windows, and bath with steam shower, jet tub and walk in closet. The professionally designed kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, & Wolf gas range and double oven.
Each level features a covered deck or patio and there is a two car attached garage off the main level.
For more information visit http://www.steamboatsir.com/eng/sales/detail/412-l-3336-2b3cyq/sunday-house-townhome-mountain-steamb...