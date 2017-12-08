Skip to main content

Holiday Gift Guide; Arts Edition

12/08/2017 09:18 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Shop with intention this holiday season, gift your loved one a piece of art unique to Yampa Valley.


Ceramic Mugs


Julie Anderson Ceramics:Warehome Studios
$40-$65







In studio holiday sale December 9th & 10th  
www.julieandersonceramics.com



Aspen Bud Vases
Glass
5"x 5"X 1.25"


Stephen Schlanser
$130









Wild Horse Gallery
http://www.wildhorsegallery.com



The following items are currently available at Pine Moon Fine Art: 


Grizzly Splash, wild grizzly bears; Copper River, Alaska 
Photograph 


Abby Jensen
$320










Candence 6
Acrylic on Canvas
8"x 8"


Carol Jean 
$96










Jewelry 
Image by Danielle Zimmerer



Tibby Speare
Starting at $50










Imagination #2
Antique Hardware on Barnwood 


Sue Gallion
$75









Dos Hermanos
Etching


Maggie Smith
$235










Mountain Wild Flowers
Kiln formed glass
3.5" x 10" 
Image by Danielle Zimmerer



Jennifer Baker
Starting at $115












Pedicure Bronze
Fine Art Bronze


Sandy Graves
$575.00










Crow Proud
Original pencil from artists reference


Sandi Poltorak
$180










The Visitors
Acrylic 
8" x 8"


Sandra Sherrod
$115










Landscape #6
Acrylic on canvas
6" x 6" 


Lance Whitner
$150









For more information on artists from Pine Moon Fine Art visit https://pinemoonfineart.com
Photos from Pine Moon Fine Art from Danielle Zimmerer
Shop+Eat+Drink, Culture, Today Pine Moon Fine Art Wildhorse Gallery

