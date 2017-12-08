Holiday Gift Guide; Arts Edition
12/08/2017 09:18 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Ceramic Mugs
Julie Anderson Ceramics:Warehome Studios
$40-$65
In studio holiday sale December 9th & 10th
www.julieandersonceramics.com
Aspen Bud Vases
Glass
5"x 5"X 1.25"
Stephen Schlanser
$130
Wild Horse Gallery
http://www.wildhorsegallery.com
The following items are currently available at Pine Moon Fine Art:
Grizzly Splash, wild grizzly bears; Copper River, Alaska
Photograph
Abby Jensen
$320
Candence 6
Acrylic on Canvas
8"x 8"
Carol Jean
$96
Jewelry
Tibby Speare
Starting at $50
Imagination #2
Antique Hardware on Barnwood
Sue Gallion
$75
Dos Hermanos
Etching
Maggie Smith
$235
Mountain Wild Flowers
Kiln formed glass
3.5" x 10"
Jennifer Baker
Starting at $115
Pedicure Bronze
Fine Art Bronze
Sandy Graves
$575.00
Crow Proud
Original pencil from artists reference
Sandi Poltorak
$180
The Visitors
Acrylic
8" x 8"
Sandra Sherrod
$115
Landscape #6
Acrylic on canvas
6" x 6"
Lance Whitner
$150
For more information on artists from Pine Moon Fine Art visit https://pinemoonfineart.com
Photos from Pine Moon Fine Art from Danielle Zimmerer