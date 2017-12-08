Sincere Services

12/08/2017 11:58 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Several years ago, Chris and Niffy McNiff Bube envisioned a company that could house all of a client's property needs under one roof. This collaboration between husband and wife resulted in Steamboat Ski Town Real Estate (SSTRE), which continues to grow five years later.“The lifestyle that Steamboat Springs provides for families of all ages is why Chris and I moved here, 25 years ago,” Niffy McNiff Bube says. “You have world-class outdoor recreational entertainment at your backdoor. We are an active family and enjoy taking advantage of the lifestyle that Steamboat provides. The idea behind SSTRE came from the wants and needs of our clients. Our services don't end at the closing table.”There are three divisions of SSTRE: brokerage, luxury home care/property management, and long-term rentals.McNiff Bube is the realtor, the broker and owner of SSTRE, with 15 years of brokerage experience in Steamboat Springs. “Helping people find a place they can call home is why I became a realtor,” she says. "Working as a realtor, you help people buy and sell one of the largest, if not the largest asset they own.”“A true professional can make the process of buying and selling property a positive experience and as stress-free as possible,” McNiff Babe says. "Sometimes we even have fun. Keeping a good sense of humor is important in this business. It’s a lot of responsibility and I take it to heart. At the conclusion of a buying or selling experience, the end result is a strong relationship that is built on trust. My clients need support beyond the closing table to care for their new homes and they trust me to do it. That is why we created SSTRE.”Caring for a home in Colorado’s climate can be challenging. Overseen by Chris, SSTRE has its own in-house lawn care and snow removal, whichllows for high quality control. “We can do weekly walkthroughs through your home and be your emergency contact,” McNiff Bube says. “When the temperature drops below zero it's important to keep a close eye on your pipes to avoid freezing and massive damage.” As a result, SSTRE offers increased daily walkthroughs at no additional cost.“We have a concierge approach to our home care division,” McNiff Bube says. "You can elect to do a basic plan or add on to your plan at any time with services that can include everything from grocery stocking and cleaning to airport pickup and drop off. We want you to be able to come to Steamboat and enjoy your home, not just work to maintain it. We can even assist in remodeling and new build projects.”Many clients enjoy income that can be generated from renting their property. At SSTRE they assist clients in procuring and managing high-quality, long-term rentals. “Finding well-qualified tenants through our application process that includes background and credit checks brings peace of mind to our property owners,” McNiff Bube says. “We work directly with the tenants and support our clients in making the rental process as seamless and smooth as possible. Making sure your property is protected when a renter moves in and when they move out is our highest priority. Keeping detailed records is our specialty.”Chris and Niffy McNiff Bube live in Steamboat Springs with their son, Jack, their two Labrador retrievers, Sam and Marti, and a kitty, Goose, adopted from the Routt County Humane Society.





