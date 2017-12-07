Cultivating WinterWonderGrass
12/07/2017 11:49 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Images from Missed the Boat
The band isn’t lacking in the instrument department. Andrew Henry, for example, not only sings, but he also plays the mandolin, four-string electric mandobird and tenor banjo. Ryan Cox is on vocals and guitars, Peter Hall on harmonicas and vocals, Jonathon Huge on dobros and five-string banjo, Pat Waters on drums and vocals and Skip Warnke on bass. Collectively, they refine lyrics and respectively adjust musical parts, ultimately leading to great songs that everyone is happy with.
"Ryan and I are the primary song-writers of the group,” Henry says. “We both individually create song ideas and then bring them to the table. The majority of our songs are originals with vocal harmonies and unique instrumentation.”
“Influences over the years for the band include Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd and Old Crow Medicine Show,” Henry says. “We also strike a chord with the high-energy bluegrass movement that many bands contribute to in Colorado and beyond. You may find yourself drawn toward the melodic mandolin, drum crashes, acoustic guitar and electric bass strumming rhythmically, and finally a foot-tapping and danceable rolling banjo or dobro.”
“The fans are happy and welcome a good time. I’m looking forward to dedicating a full weekend to music, positive vibes and tasty beer. Another great part of the festival is that it’s socially and environmentally conscious. It’s a great production and it feels good to be a part of it.”
Don’t miss this upbeat bluegrass band with hints of rock, jam, and Americana music at the WinterWonderGrass Festival this February.
For more information on Missed the Boat visit www.missedtheboatband.com
You can catch Missed the Boat's performance at the WinterWonderGrass Festival, Feb. 23-25. Tickets are nearly sold out, so grab them while you have the chance.
