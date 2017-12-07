Skip to main content

Cultivating WinterWonderGrass

12/07/2017 11:49 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Images from Missed the Boat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – “Our banjo bit will knock your socks off,” says vocalist and strummer of stringed instruments Andrew Henry of Missed the Boat in regard to his favorite song to play, “Josephine.” The song appears on their third and most recent album titled “Trouble.” “It's a dynamic three-part composition that explores gypsy-jazz, jam and bluegrass styles; part 3 begins with ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia.’"

The band isn’t lacking in the instrument department. Andrew Henry, for example, not only sings, but he also plays the mandolin, four-string electric mandobird and tenor banjo. Ryan Cox is on vocals and guitars, Peter Hall on harmonicas and vocals, Jonathon Huge on dobros and five-string banjo, Pat Waters on drums and vocals and Skip Warnke on bass. Collectively, they refine lyrics and respectively adjust musical parts, ultimately leading to great songs that everyone is happy with.

"Ryan and I are the primary song-writers of the group,” Henry says. “We both individually create song ideas and then bring them to the table. The majority of our songs are originals with vocal harmonies and unique instrumentation.”

“Influences over the years for the band include Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd and Old Crow Medicine Show,” Henry says. “We also strike a chord with the high-energy bluegrass movement that many bands contribute to in Colorado and beyond. You may find yourself drawn toward the melodic mandolin, drum crashes, acoustic guitar and electric bass strumming rhythmically, and finally a foot-tapping and danceable rolling banjo or dobro.”

Missed the Boat doesn’t miss the mark when performing; they exude synchronicity and energy on stage. “We've settled into a good spot continuing to play high energy shows regionally to our fan base in Colorado,” Henry says. “I'd like to see the band record a fourth album as a continuation and celebration to the successes of the band over our ten years together.”

This is the second year Missed the Boat has been invited to join the WinterWonderGrass festival lineup. “The most exciting part is playing alongside all of the great bands,” Henry says.

“The fans are happy and welcome a good time. I’m looking forward to dedicating a full weekend to music, positive vibes and tasty beer. Another great part of the festival is that it’s socially and environmentally conscious. It’s a great production and it feels good to be a part of it.”

Don’t miss this upbeat bluegrass band with hints of rock, jam, and Americana music at the WinterWonderGrass Festival this February.

For more information on Missed the Boat visit www.missedtheboatband.com
You can catch Missed the Boat's performance at the WinterWonderGrass Festival, Feb. 23-25. Tickets are nearly sold out, so grab them while you have the chance.

For more information on the festival, lodging and ski passes visit www.winterwondergrass.com

