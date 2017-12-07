Cultivating WinterWonderGrass

The band isn’t lacking in the instrument department. Andrew Henry, for example, not only sings, but he also plays the mandolin, four-string electric mandobird and tenor banjo.

"Ryan and I are the primary song-writers of the group,” Henry says. “We both individually create song ideas and then bring them to the table. The majority of our songs are originals with vocal harmonies and unique instrumentation.”





“Our banjo bit will knock your socks off,” says vocalist and strummer of stringed instruments Andrew Henry of Missed the Boat in regard to his favorite song to play, “Josephine.” The song appears on their third and most recent album titled “Trouble.” “It's a dynamic three-part composition that explores gypsy-jazz, jam and bluegrass styles; part 3 begins with ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia.’"Ryan Cox is on vocals and guitars, Peter Hall on harmonicas and vocals, Jonathon Huge on dobros and five-string banjo, Pat Waters on drums and vocals and Skip Warnke on bass. Collectively, they refine lyrics and respectively adjust musical parts, ultimately leading to great songs that everyone is happy with.“Influences over the years for the band include Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd and Old Crow Medicine Show,” Henry says. “We also strike a chord with the high-energy bluegrass movement that many bands contribute to in Colorado and beyond. You may find yourself drawn toward the melodic mandolin, drum crashes, acoustic guitar and electric bass strumming rhythmically, and finally a foot-tapping and danceable rolling banjo or dobro.”