Give Where You Live

Arnesen works alongside a team dedicated to sharing big ideas and visions; their determination, innovative strategies and hard work are the foundation for Colorado Gives Day. “Over 2300 non-profits are participating this year, up from about 2000 last year,” she says. "This is a statewide movement where everyone has an opportunity to go online and give support to their favorite non-profit for charity and to find new ones to support.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – “It’s overwhelming, frankly,” says Kayla Arnesen, director of strategic communications for Community First Foundation, about Colorado Gives Day. “Last year we raised $33.8 million for Colorado’s non-profits in just 24 hours. It’s overwhelming that so many Colorado citizens come out to show support, it’s overwhelming that non-profits are doing such great work and want to participate and it just makes you feel good about being part of a greater movement in this state.”

Photos from YVSC

“Colorado Gives Day helps create a culture of philanthropy locally and statewide, and it draws attention to all the important work being done by nonprofit organizations in the Yampa Valley—from environmental organizations like Yampa Valley Sustainability Council (YVSC) to arts and culture groups,” says Anne Mudgett, communications and development director for YVSC.

YVSC has participated in Colorado Gives Day since 2013. “There are many benefits to being part of Colorado Gives Day,” Mudgett says. "The buzz created by the local Yampa Valley Gives initiative encourages locals to give to all the causes they care about on Colorado Gives Day. The Colorado Gives website makes it easy to give to many organizations at once. The excitement around town on Colorado Gives Day is contagious and benefits the entire nonprofit community.”







“The event is an important part of YVSC’s year-end fundraising. We receive more than half of our year-end donations on Colorado Gives Day,” Mudgett says. “YVSC is ramping up our efforts around local climate action. Donations on Colorado Gives Day will help us mobilize our community in 2018 to reduce our impact on the climate and preserve what we all love about the Yampa Valley—our pure air and water, tranquil forests and legendary snow.”

“Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour event taking place all online at coloradogives.org and it’s really important because it’s become such a big event in Colorado that the non-profits across the state really rely on us to meet their year-end fundraising goals,” adds Arnesen. “Community First Foundation and First Bank, the two corporate partners that present Colorado Gives Day, each put in $500,000 to create a $1,000,000 incentive fund. Every donation goes a little bit further. With a minimum of a $10 donation, it’s wide open for people with any means to participate and improve the lives of the community because that’s what these non-profits are doing.”

Colorado Gives Day was established in 2010. For more information visit: https://www.coloradogives.org