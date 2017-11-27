Shop Local

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-For more than 40 years, Holidays in the Rockies Artisan Market has provided the community of Steamboat Springs with handcrafted gifts, apparel, delicacies and crafts during the holiday season.



There will be Christmas Carols from the Yampa Valley Singers, photos with Santa, and a kids booth for ornament or card making, and The Arts Council will be selling chili, salads, rolls and cookies for lunch.



This event is a community fundraiser for the Steamboat Springs Arts Council. All the money raised will help support daily operational expenses, costs related to the monthly gallery shows and events.



Upwards of 52 vendors will set up shop at Strawberry Park Elementary on Saturday, December 2 in hopes to help supply unique holiday gifts for the community. "I love talking to people; I love talking glass," says stained-glass artist Sarah DiMichele. "I will be selling glass panels, night lights, stars, picture frames and garden flowers: something for everyone."