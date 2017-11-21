Give Back This Thanksgiving
11/21/2017 10:26 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Images from Routt County United Way
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – In 2016, 841 plates of food were served to the Steamboat Springs community as part of the Routt County United Way's annual Thanksgiving dinner. For the fourth year in a row, 375 volunteers will give back in the form of helping set up, washing dishes and donating food.
"Overall it's a community-wide effort," says Ali Schrader, program manager for Routt County United Way. "It’s a great way to spend Thanksgiving, giving back to members of your own community. Thanksgiving is about tradition, and we see a lot of familiar volunteer faces each year who have made giving back at this dinner a tradition for them and their family members. Everyone is invited; we just want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal surrounded by friends, family and community members."
People can help in numerous ways: "We ask for food donations and volunteers for the day of the event," Schrader says. "We also ask that people simply spread the word to anyone in need of a warm meal on Thanksgiving. Last year we had 250 volunteers donate their time to just help manage the event, so we will see the same amount this year volunteering their time at the event. Without the donations and volunteers, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner would not be possible."
Routt County United Way's Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Steamboat Community Center, Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) from 1-5 p.m.
Visit www.routtcountyunitedway.org and click on the Thanksgiving banner to donate fully cooked and warm food. This includes turkeys, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, casseroles, salads, breads, desserts and pies.