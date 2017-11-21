Give Back This Thanksgiving

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – In 2016, 841 plates of food were served to the Steamboat Springs community as part of the Routt County United Way's annual Thanksgiving dinner. For the fourth year in a row, 375 volunteers will give back in the form of helping set up, washing dishes and donating food.

"Overall it's a community-wide effort," says Ali Schrader, program manager for Routt County United Way. "It’s a great way to spend Thanksgiving, giving back to members of your own community. Thanksgiving is about tradition, and we see a lot of familiar volunteer faces each year who have made giving back at this dinner a tradition for them and their family members. Everyone is invited; we just want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal surrounded by friends, family and community members."