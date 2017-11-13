Skip to main content

One Question

11/13/2017 11:48 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Images from http://benberend.weebly.com/photo-updates

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-The 2018 Olympics are just around the corner. Olympic hopefuls made time for a q&a break with the staff at Steamboat Magazine. 
On this edition of One Question, Ben Berend discusses his eating habits.  
Images from http://benberend.weebly.com/photo-updates

 

Favorite food to eat before a competition? Or what is your diet like?
I eat a ton of oatmeal. I probably eat oatmeal twice a day. I make a massive Tupperware of oatmeal with peanut butter, honey, and banana. It's like 2000 calories. Or I eat oatmeal and I crush it after I compete. I don't like to eat it before I jump, but definitely after. Everyone else eats lighter. No one gets how I can eat that much oatmeal, but it's the only thing I can eat.


For more on Olympic hopefuls, look for Steamboat Magazine Olympian Edition hits stands in January.
Sports, Community, People Olympic Hopefuls

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

It looks like we don't have any events right now. You can always add an event.

Add Your Event View More
Official Countdown
Days until Ski SeasonCountdown

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Steamboat Magazine