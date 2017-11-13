11/13/2017 11:48 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Images from http://benberend.weebly.com/photo-updates

The 2018 Olympics are just around the corner. Olympic hopefuls made time for a q&a break with the staff at Steamboat Magazine.On this edition of One Question, Ben Berend discusses his eating habits.

Favorite food to eat before a competition? Or what is your diet like?

I eat a ton of oatmeal. I probably eat oatmeal twice a day. I make a massive Tupperware of oatmeal with peanut butter, honey, and banana. It's like 2000 calories. Or I eat oatmeal and I crush it after I compete. I don't like to eat it before I jump, but definitely after. Everyone else eats lighter. No one gets how I can eat that much oatmeal, but it's the only thing I can eat.





For more on Olympic hopefuls, look for Steamboat Magazine Olympian Edition hits stands in January.