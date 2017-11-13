Smoke on the Mountain

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-November 8, 2017-The Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue (SSFR) in conjunction with Parks & Community Services and Routt County Environmental Services will be burning the remaining slash piles on Emerald Mountain over the coming weeks and could start as early as this week, weather and conditions permitting.

"Burning the slash piles is the final phase of the clean-up from logging operations," remarked Mel Stewart, Fire Chief Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. "On Emerald, the logging was performed to remove dead trees that were both a fire hazard and a fall hazard to people recreating. Burning the debris (aka slash piles) from logging during the winter removes this fuel/material without the risk of causing an unwanted fire."

The public should expect to see smoke during this process and understand that Routt County Dispatch has been made aware of the operation. Once started, the burn process under the supervision of SSFR is expected to continue for several days in the Stairway to Heaven trail area. The public is asked to avoid this area during the burn operation.

The upcoming slash pile action follows an earlier burn that occurred in the same area in spring. Once finished, this will complete the disposal of remaining slash taken from Emerald Mountain during tree removal project.

If the public has additional questions or needs more information on the pending Emerald prescribed burn, please contact Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue at (970) 879-7170 between 8am-5pm.