Light and Magic

11/06/2017 16:15 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Don’t miss the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 23rd Annual Festival of Trees November 11-20 from 11am-5pm daily at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The event is once again sponsored by Yampa Valley Bank and Steamboat Ace Hardware. With our sponsors’ support, the Festival is once again free to all Routt County residents.

What is the Festival of Trees? It is a pre-holiday event that has become a favorite local community tradition. The museum is transformed into a twinkling forest of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations such as local Girl Scout troops, Routt County Council on Aging, 4-H, Holy Name Preschool, and more. The Festival is also the museum’s primary fundraising event, and proceeds from the event support museum preservation and educational activities.

The museum would like to thank the 48 business sponsors and decorating groups that participate in the event to make it a true community event.





2017 Festival of Trees Schedule of Events:

• Nov. 11 - 20-

Viewing daily: 11:00am-5:00pm

• Thursday, Nov. 16-

Senior Teas: 2:00pm & 3:00pm

Local area seniors are treated to refreshments and live music in the Festival of Trees.

• Saturday, Nov. 18-

Pioneer Christmas Story-time for

Kids: 11:00am & 2:00pm

See the trees and hear holiday stories and traditions from Routt County’s early days. Museum staff will present in period costume in the Victorian house that is decorated for the holidays.





Don’t forget to do your early holiday shopping at the Museum Store where you’ll find locally-made products, local historical photographs, books, and toys great for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

For more information visit: http://www.treadofpioneers.org/article.php?id=15

