Engage in Outdoor Education

The Outdoor Education program at Colorado Mountain College is designed for everyone. These week-long classes take place in the classroom twice, and the remainder of each course is spent out in the field.

There is a course for everyone, from novice to expert. “We cover the basics: how to pack, what to bring, what not to bring, basic skills, animals, flora and fauna, geology, how to purify water, and what plants can be used for food and medicine," says Anne Doughty, gear room coordinator and adjunct instructor at CMC. “Most of the things you need, we have: packs, sleeping bags and mats, tents and technical gear.”

These courses beseech the adventure seeker in everyone:

Desert Orientation

Canyon Orientation

River Orientation

Mountain Orientation

Snow Orientation

Backcountry Navigation

Technical Canyoneering

Technical Mountaineering

Rock Climbing

Top Rope Climbing

Ice Climbing