Engage in Outdoor Education
11/02/2017 16:27 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
Photos from Anne Doughty
The Outdoor Education program at Colorado Mountain College is designed for everyone. These week-long classes take place in the classroom twice, and the remainder of each course is spent out in the field.
There is a course for everyone, from novice to expert. “We cover the basics: how to pack, what to bring, what not to bring, basic skills, animals, flora and fauna, geology, how to purify water, and what plants can be used for food and medicine," says Anne Doughty, gear room coordinator and adjunct instructor at CMC. “Most of the things you need, we have: packs, sleeping bags and mats, tents and technical gear.”
These courses beseech the adventure seeker in everyone:
Desert Orientation
Canyon Orientation
River Orientation
Mountain Orientation
Snow Orientation
Backcountry Navigation
Technical Canyoneering
Technical Mountaineering
Rock Climbing
Top Rope Climbing
Ice Climbing
The Ice Climbing course takes place in Ouray, Colorado. Ouray is fondly known as the Switzerland of America. “It is world-class ice climbing," says Doughty. "People from all over the world climb there. Having rope skills helps but is not required.” This class comes with cabin lodging and a hot tub.
Doughty recently spent five of the last seven weeks in the desert with the Desert Orientation class. “Each step in these shoes I grew into who I am right now," she says. "Learning, leading, teaching, wandering and wondering. Despite the sand that may coat everything, nothing will hold me back."
Outdoor Education classes are offered every semester and are dependent on the weather.
For more information visithttp://coloradomtn.edu/programs/outdoor_education/