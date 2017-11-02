Real Estate Spotlight

11/02/2017 16:06 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

photos from Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty

2890 Bucks Path, Steamboat Springs, Colorado 80487

6 Bedrooms-5 Bathrooms-7,401 Sq Ft.







The great room has two story cathedral ceilings affording unobstructed views of the meadows, stream fed pond and the Steamboat Ski Area. The towering stacked stone, wood burning fireplace is accentuated by a custom iron screen. The kitchen is a chef delight, with custom reclaimed timber cabinetry, multiple work areas including a baking station, top-of-the-line appliances, walk in pantry, and pass through access to the outdoor kitchen area. Listen to the sounds of the stream and pond waterfall from the the master suite, located on the main level and showcasing spectacular wood detailing.

The upper level has a sitting area overlooking the great room and two spacious bedrooms, plus a large bunk room with its own seating area, bathroom and kitchenette. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, oversize recreation area, home gym, yoga room, and walk out access to patio entertaining area. Three levels of thoughtful design has resulted in an expansive house of over 7,000 sqft, that retains a cozy and intimate feeling.

A rock climbing wall on the rear of the main fireplace spans all 3 levels, for the ultimate workout and family entertainment.

Outdoor fun is spread over two linked levels complete with outdoor kitchen, covered and open seating areas, fireplaces, custom in-ground spa with waterfall, sauna, and outdoor shower. And just beyond is a sandy beach setting on the private pond for your own recreation as well as the perfect setting to showcase our Colorado wildlife.

Gated community surrounded by mountains and wildlife Elkin Meadows feels miles away, yet it is less than 3 minutes from downtown Steamboat and has city services. A fabulous opportunity to have the lifestyle you've dreamed of and create memories that will last forever.

