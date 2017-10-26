Skip to main content

Five Beers of Fall

10/26/2017 15:41 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS-The leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping. Fall is the calm before the mountain opens and ski season begins. It is the perfect time to snuggle up next to the fire and enjoy a seasonal beer. These five Colorado brews are packed with the aromas of autumn.  

1. Ursula Brewery-Scary Stories

City: Aurora

Style: Baltic “Smores” Porter

ABV: 11%

Scary Stories is made with marshmallows, cacao, vanilla beans, honey and graham crackers. Are you thinking sweetness overload? You would be incorrect. This combination is harmonious.  Ursula Brewery combined all of these flavors into one deliciously strong and smooth porter.

 

2. Eddyline Brewing-Pumpkin Patch Ale

City: Buena Vista

Style: Ale

ABV: 5.5%

Photo from http://eddylinebrewing.com

This brew might best be described as pumpkin pie in a can. It embodies the flavors the of fall. Nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice and of course pumpkin are all common themes in this beer.

 

3. Pikes Peak Brewing Company-Devils Head Red Ale

City: Monument

Style: American Amber/Red

ABV: 7.8%

Best described as hoppy and full of mayhem. This full-flavored ale has a nice balance between malts and hops, an appearance best described as burnt orange with a smooth earthy finish.

 

4. Dry Dock Brewing Company-Dry Dock IPA

City: Aurora  

Style: American IPA

ABV: 7%

This unfiltered IPA has fruit forward hops, a pine needle nose with an oat finish reminding this sampler of cold holiday nights.

 

5. Snow Capped Cider-Honeycrisp

City: Cedaredge

Style: Cider

ABV: 6.9% 

Think of bobbing for apples, as an adult. This cider is sweetened with honeycrisp apples and molasses then is aged a minimum of six months, it’s fresh and complex.

 

 

 

