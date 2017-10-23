Chhiring for Change

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - The Chhiring Foundation U.S. has been granted 501 C3 tax exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service and is now in full operational mode.

The Chhiring Foundation U.S.’s purpose:

• To provide humanitarian aid and assistance in rural areas due to natural and or manmade disasters worldwide.

• To support aid, health and wellness providers and facilities in rural areas worldwide.

• To provide support to the families of trekking and expedition workers who have lost their life. • To provide support to trekking and expedition workers who become injured, disabled or handicapped due to accidents.

• To provide support for education of children with a deprived family background and support schools in remote areas.

• To provide infrastructure maintenance, repair, rebuilding and support in rural underserved areas.

The Chhiring Foundation Board of Directors is made up a core group of Steamboat Springs, CO residents with personal ties to Nepal including: Foundation Executive Director Chhiring Dorje Sherpa, Chairman Mark Cox, Erik Meyer M.D., Dan Bell, Gretchen Van De Carr, and Deb Conroy. The LangTang Health Post is the first project the recently founded Chhiring Foundation U.S. is undertaken.

The Chhiring Foundation U.S.’s current two-phase fundraising campaign is dedicated to rebuilding the Langtang Health Post which was levelled during the spring 2015 Nepal earthquakes. The Langtang Valley, located northwest of Kathmandu, is a major tourist destination and was among those villages hit the worst. The second phase of the project focuses on developing a fund for the ongoing operations of the Langtang Health Post.

During the past several months significant progress has already been made on construction of the Health Post. The foundation is complete, the walls have started, wood has been been collected, and door and window frames started. The project is expected to be complete in late 2017.

To date, $17,175.00 of Phase 1’s $40,000.00 has been raised with an anonymous donor committing $25,000 towards Phase 2, outfitting and supplying the Health Post once it’s complete. The Chhiring Foundation U.S would like to raise the additional $25,000 needed to complete both Phase 1 and Phase 2 by November 15, 2017.



