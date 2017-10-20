Spooktakular Halloween Party

10/20/2017 10:52 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Photo from steamboat.com

• Adventure Depot

• Bear River Bar & Grill

• Café Diva

• Gondola Bay

• Information Center

• Main Ticket Office

• Steamboat Bike Shop

• Steamboat Gifts in Sheraton

• Steamboat Grand Gifts

• Steamboat Grand Hotel Front Desk

• Steamboat Grand Spa

• Steamboat Stage

• Steamboat Sheraton Resort & Villas



Join Steamboat Resort Saturday, October 21 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. for Steamboat Spooktakular, a Halloween Party for the whole family. Dress up in your best Halloween costume and Trick-or-Treat around the base area. Activities include a costume contest, magic show, cookie decorating, bobbing for apples and other games. Special Halloween music by DJ Leprechaun will round out the afternoon entertainment. The Coca-Cola Adventure Zone will be open, featuring ½ price tickets. Participate in the Pumpkin Peek Scavenger Hunt and count how many pumpkins you see around Gondola Square. The person who has the guess closest to the correct number will win a four pack of coaster rides and two Coca-Cola adventure Zone passes valid through summer of 2018.