You're Somebody's Type

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center will host the final Steamboat Community Blood Drive of the year on Thursday, October 19. UCHealth, partnered with Bonfils Blood Center, collectively urges eligible community members to step up and donate blood. “The big thing is we are running into more and more blood shortages,” says Jim Hopfenbeck, MD Pathologist and Laboratory Medical Director at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “The number of people donating is dropping while the need is increasing as the population grows. A large part of the population that has normally given blood, have grown older and aren’t able to any longer. Many young people aren’t donating. We have to be careful on this end when giving out supply.”

Bonfils Blood Center supplies blood to hospitals all over the state of Colorado. Blood is needed every two seconds and less than 10 percent of those who can donate actually do. “In our community we rely on blood donors from all over the state, so we’re all in this together," Hopfenbeck says. "In like manner, the blood donated in this community isn’t just for us – it’s for the whole Colorado Community."

So why donate? Donating blood helps ensure iron stores in the body maintain healthy levels, which reduces the risk of heart and liver ailments that could be caused by iron overload in the body. Giving blood is the gift of life; blood is always needed. Every unit of blood donated can help to save or enhance the lives of up to 3 people.

All donors will be treated to Soda Creek Pizza and snacks from Honey Stinger in addition to refreshments provided by Bonfils Blood Center.

For more information visit: https://www.uchealth.org/events/events/steamboat-community-blood-drive-10-19-17/



This article is sponsored by:



Jim Hopfenbeck, MD Pathologist and Laboratory Medical Director UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center



