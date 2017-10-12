10/12/2017 15:53 ● Published by Alesha Damerville

Five Facts About Fall Fly-Fishing





1. Fall brings cooler water temperatures, which the fish like. They become more active and are easier to catch.



, there are good hatches and the fish are actively feeding most of the day.



3. Use longer leaders, they

can help especially when you are fishing to spooky fish. You can get a more delicate presentation with a longer leader.



4.

it gets really cold, the fish can be a bit lethargic until it warms up a little.





Photo provided by Johnny Spillane

his time of year Blue Wing Olive hatch as well as Mahogany's. The fish are generally most active on the surface during overcast days.







Article sponsored by Johnny Spillane, Steamboat FlyFisher



Spillane, born and raised in Steamboat Springs and was a successful Nordic Combined skier competing in the 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games. In 2010, Johnny won 3 Silver medals in the Vancouver Olympics. Johnny has been a fly fisherman his whole life and has been guiding since 2001. In 2013, Johnny purchased Steamboat Flyfisher and is currently the owner with Rob Burden.

