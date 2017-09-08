Steamboat's Largest Office Building Complete

Vertical Arts Architecture, a full-service, multi-disciplined architectural ﬁrm, is pleased to announce the completion of Steamboat’s newest and largest office building, the 26,000-square-foot, four-story Deer Park Office Building.





Moments away from Wildhorse gondola, the modern office building will function as the headquarters for the Deer Park Road Corporation (DPRC), an investment management company headquartered in Steamboat Springs, and will bring all of their departments together in one central location. Featuring design elements of a high-end custom home, the office building’s craftsmanship and attention to detail make it a home within an office.





“Working with Deer Park Road Corporation, we knew that the extension of a balanced lifestyle and professional performance was important to them, so we integrated that balance into every aspect of our planning and design process,” said Brandt Vanderbosch, founder of Steamboat’s Vertical Arts Architecture and principal on the Deer Park Office Building. “Our years of experience, in combination with a selected team of design consultants, unique perspective and understanding of design allowed us to integrate balanced lifestyle, state-of-the-art technology, beautiful design and professional performance into the project.”





On top of the four stories of office space, the building is highlighted by a number of features that provide modern workspaces for employees, which also enhances professional performance, including: a central atrium, open studio workspace, a lounge, an exercise room, a catering kitchen, a ski locker, shared conference spaces on each floor, underground parking, a new promenade connecting the building to the site and the adjacent gondola, along with an Italian bistro restaurant, Brick, on the ground floor.









“The new building will act as the face of the company,” said Michael Craig-Scheckman, CEO of the DPRC. “I wanted something warm and welcoming, but also modern. The building will further enhance our ability to do business around the world while accentuating our company’s values. Not everyone in our profession is able to enjoy the lifestyle and relaxed atmosphere of Steamboat — most live almost exclusively in large metropolitan areas.”





Conveying a unique mountain feel, the office building is an example of Vertical Arts’ wide-ranging expertise in architecture, landscaping, interior design and furniture fabrication. The building’s unique gable and shed-form roof fused with flat roofs and roof decks, beetle-kill wood embedded into exposed structural steel, Telluride Goldstone base and patina steel siding fuse elements of Steamboat’s history with a modern feel.



“The interior design of the space was fully driven by warm, natural materials that will stand the test of time,” said Vanderbosch. “We wanted to create a building that blended in with the surrounding buildings but also had a bit of edge off of what is considered typical Mountain Architecture. By using a natural material palette of greys and rusts, the building feels rooted in place. Glass railings and windows give it a modern aesthetic and large decks create visual interest on every floor."





The building’s interior carries the exterior’s theme inside, creating a cohesive design. The lobby features a modern, linear fireplace, a 3-D bronze sculpture depicting a skier and a custom stained glass art-piece. The interior’s open feel is highlighted by a glass-railing stairway connecting the three primary office floors together while allowing light to permeate the entire layout. Repeated on each office floor are reclaimed slat walls that allow filtered light into the studio areas from a three-story atrium window. Custom furnishings including conference tables, studio desks, and executive office desks round out the design to create a holistic office environment. The fourth floor is home to employee amenities including a full commercial kitchen, lounge and entertainment room, an 18-person conference room and employee gym. The conference room opens-up to a large outdoor deck, perfect for hosting investor events and employee parties.





About Vertical Arts Architecture