Raining Ashes
09/05/2017 15:54
● Published by Alesha Damerville
Photo by Melissa VanArsdale
According to the National
Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), military personnel mobilized to serve as firefighters to assist with wildfire suppression
efforts. Currently, more than 80 large wildfires are burning on about 1.4 million
acres in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah,
Washington, and Wyoming with nearly 28,000 firefighters and support personnel
working on them. The National Preparedness Level is currently at 5, the highest
level, indicating a high level of wildfire activity and a high level of commitment
of wildfire suppression assets (i.e. firefighters, aircraft, and engines) to
wildfires. Weather and fuel conditions are predicted to continue to be
conducive to wildfire ignitions and spread in most of the western U.S. through
September and in parts of the Northern Rockies and California through October.
The Routt County Office of Emergency Management reported the current fire danger in Routt County as moderate. The public is urged to remain cautious and continue fire safety practices when working or recreating on public and private lands. Major growth of the fire in the past several days is to the east, moving toward the Continental Divide and Mount Zirkel Wilderness. Pockets of unburned fuels in the interior of the fire also continue to burn.
Air quality around the country is being affected by more than 80 wildfires that are currently burning. The map below identifies which regions are most affected.
