Hospital Partnership Official

Next Steps

Now UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, the hospital will continue to grow as a hub of advanced care for patients throughout the region. The Steamboat Springs community and YVMC will benefit from investments of more than $105 million from UCHealth, including commitments related to technology, behavioral health and substance abuse resources; infrastructure and service line improvements and expansions, including those related to orthopedics and emergency and trauma services; a significant donation to Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation and partnership in the UCHealth Integrated Network. This broader network of care will continue improving value, quality, provider satisfaction and patient experience.

Work has already begun to implement a number of technology systems, including EPIC, a leading electronic medical record software system. A patient portal, My Health Connection, and a mobile app will give patients additional access to their medical data and general health information. UCHealth and YVMC are also discussing plans to recruit providers and increase the number of innovative clinical trials and advanced treatments available to patients in northwest Colorado.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said May. “Over the next ten years and beyond, patients and our community will see and feel the benefits of this partnership. UCHealth has a huge focus on population health and keeping people healthy. They understand the importance of us providing local care and want to make sure our patients have the right access at the right time.”

YVMC’s Board of Trustees will continue to provide local governance. YVMC will remain a major employer in Steamboat Springs, supporting community organizations as it has done since its inception.

As a nonprofit health system, UCHealth is dedicated to the communities it serves. In fiscal year 2016, UCHealth provided $584 million in benefits, financial assistance and subsidized care to directly benefit patients and communities including $223 million in uncompensated care for uninsured and under- insured patients.

About UCHealth

