Hospital Partnership Official
09/01/2017 09:39 ● Published by Alesha Damerville
The public is invited to a celebration on Friday, Sept. 1 at YVMC (1024 Central Park Dr., Steamboat Springs). A sign reveal will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception at 12 p.m. Remarks will be given by:Frank May, CEO, Yampa Valley Medical Center
Rich Lowe, Chair, Yampa Valley Medical Center Board of Trustees
Kevin Unger, President and CEO, Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies
Lisa Kettering, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Yampa Valley Medical Center
Tom Downes, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Yampa Valley Medical Center
Steamboat Springs, Colo. (September 1, 2017) – UCHealth is proud to welcome Yampa Valley Medical Center (YVMC) to its family of hospitals and clinics. YVMC has a long history of providing personalized, patient-centered care to the residents of northwest Colorado, and will continue to deliver such care, now with increased resources for patients, medical providers and staff.
“We are excited and honored to welcome YVMC and its talented providers and staff to the UCHealth family,” said Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Our organizations have very similar missions and values, and we are always focused on providing excellent, personalized care for patients. Through this partnership, YVMC will continue to grow, providing additional services and resources for patients throughout northwest Colorado.”
“Today is a huge milestone in our journey to improve the health of individuals, our community and the value of health care,” said Frank May, CEO of Yampa Valley Medical Center. “UCHealth is a nationally- recognized health care network and continually advances the delivery of health care. We’re excited to now be part of that movement and to have access to innovative technology, additional subspecialists and improved coordination of care for our patients.”
In July 2016, YVMC announced it would seek a Front Range partner. On March 1, after an extensive competitive review process, YVMC said it would explore a partnership with UCHealth. The organizations signed a definitive agreement on June 7 to cement their long-standing relationship. Today, Sept. 1, 2017, the transaction is effective and YVMC is officially part of UCHealth.
Next Steps
Now UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, the hospital will continue to grow as a hub of advanced care for patients throughout the region. The Steamboat Springs community and YVMC will benefit from investments of more than $105 million from UCHealth, including commitments related to technology, behavioral health and substance abuse resources; infrastructure and service line improvements and expansions, including those related to orthopedics and emergency and trauma services; a significant donation to Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation and partnership in the UCHealth Integrated Network. This broader network of care will continue improving value, quality, provider satisfaction and patient experience.
Work has already begun to implement a number of technology systems, including EPIC, a leading electronic medical record software system. A patient portal, My Health Connection, and a mobile app will give patients additional access to their medical data and general health information. UCHealth and YVMC are also discussing plans to recruit providers and increase the number of innovative clinical trials and advanced treatments available to patients in northwest Colorado.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said May. “Over the next ten years and beyond, patients and our community will see and feel the benefits of this partnership. UCHealth has a huge focus on population health and keeping people healthy. They understand the importance of us providing local care and want to make sure our patients have the right access at the right time.”
YVMC’s Board of Trustees will continue to provide local governance. YVMC will remain a major employer in Steamboat Springs, supporting community organizations as it has done since its inception.
As a nonprofit health system, UCHealth is dedicated to the communities it serves. In fiscal year 2016, UCHealth provided $584 million in benefits, financial assistance and subsidized care to directly benefit patients and communities including $223 million in uncompensated care for uninsured and under- insured patients.
About UCHealth
UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth combines Yampa Valley Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Medical Group, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital, Longs Peak Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital into an organization dedicated to health and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 100 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.