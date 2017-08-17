Feature Your Pet in the Yampa Valley Pet Calendar
08/17/2017
There is still time to submit your pet photo for our 2018 Yampa Valley Pet Calendar and be part of a great fundraiser that supports homeless animals in the community.Last year Routt County Humane Society housed almost 625 animals that came in as strays, surrenders or needed a temporary safe haven. They were able to reunite 240 animals with their owners and found new homes for 363 pets. The calendar fundraiser helps provide medical care, spay/neuter and a safe, loving environment for these cats and dogs while they are in the care of the Routt County Humane Society.
You can submit your pet photo and donation on-line at www.routthumane.org/calendar.