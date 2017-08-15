Giving Back to the Community

08/15/2017 13:06, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Living, Today, Community

LiftUp of Routt County is hosting its 2nd annual Community BBQ. Join them in celebration of another amazing year. The BBQ will be Aug 30th from 4:00-7:00 pm at LiftUp. Have fun, tour the Donation Center, Thrift Store and Food Bank, learn what’s happening and help LiftUp receive a $63,000 matching grant. A $5 donation is suggested but not required. Enjoy yummy food plus activities for the kids!

LiftUp is a Routt County non-profit that offers food assistance through its three food pantries in Oak Creek, Hayden, and Steamboat. Last year LiftUp distributed almost $600,000 worth of food to 10% of Routt County’s population. In addition, LiftUp offers emergency funding for housing, transportation, medical costs, utilities and other needs. LiftUp also offers job training through their PowerUp program and scholarships for low income and non-traditional students. LiftUp’s goal is to help those in need achieve stability and self-sufficiency.

LiftUp is breaking ground on their Community Garden this month. This new program will help provide fresh vegetables to LiftUp’s clients year round. In addition, their clients will be able to learn from area Master Gardeners the art of growing their own food. The community Garden is the next step in an ongoing collaboration with area food distributors, ranchers, farmers and food producers to provide facilities, storage and distribution to help bolster the local economy through a local food hub, while providing food to those in need.

LiftUp currently has a proposed matching grant of $63,000. Please join them August 30th to celebrate another year, to learn more about the work they do, and assist in the effort to continue the work they do for the Routt County community.