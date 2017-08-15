Grow with Permaculture Design

Permaculture begins with a focus on gardening, but that’s just the surface – it’s a complete lifestyle change. The framework of this class revolves around the basic principle of working with nature to provide for people without harming the land. Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs recently created Permaculture Design classes, to work with sustainability majors and environmental enthusiasts. Students work with local farms as well on campus. CMC graduate Anne Sullivan encourages the community to enroll in this course. “There is also a social political aspect; you work to engage the political setting to create a more sustainable system,” she says. Classes are offered Wednesdays this fall.