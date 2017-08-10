Yampa Valley Medical Center to Partner with UCHealth

08/10/2017 10:33, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Today, Community, People

After a 20-year history of collaboration Yampa Valley Medical Center and UCHealth announced on June 7, the organizations have partnered up to provide increased access to care and advanced treatment options for patients in northwest Colorado. Following final regulatory review and subsequent integration with UCHealth, Yampa Valley Medical Center will become UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “Today is day one of a very bright future for health care in northwest Colorado,” said YVMC Chief Executive Officer Frank May. “As part of the UCHealth family, YVMC will soon be able to improve access to and coordination of health care for our patients. Patient-centered, personalized care will continue at YVMC as we all work together to improve the health of individuals, our community and the value of health care.”

Keeping care local is critical as YVMC looks to improve the health of individuals and the communities it serves. A partnership with UCHealth could help ensure that patients of northwest Colorado have continued access to advanced care close to home, including access to additional specialists, as well as coordinated care should they need to travel elsewhere. “Health care is something we all need, whether it’s an acute, an emergent or a routine visit,” said YVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Kettering. “UCHealth works every day to move from health care to health. They understand and echo our desires for how patient care is delivered. We’re excited for the potential for an improved continuum of care for all of our patients.”

“UCHealth is committed to providing advanced care, close to home, for patients,” said UCHealth Chief Medical Officer Bill Neff. “By using innovations like telehealth, virtual visits and multi-disciplinary online consultations, we are able to provide access to nationally-recognized experts and minimize the need for patients to leave their communities.” The integration is expected to be complete in the late summer of 2017.