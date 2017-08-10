Perseid in the Sky with Diamonds

Every August, the Comet Swift-Tuttle passes by Earth, creating debris and sending specks of light shooting across the sky. Those specks of light, better known as the Perseid Meteor Shower, enter the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds reaching 133,200 mph. Around 150 to 200 meteors were visible last year to observers, compared to an average of 80 to 100 in past years. According to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, there will be fewer visible this year – around 40 to 50 – due to the presence of the three-quarters moon. The meteors' peak is at 3 p.m. MST on August 12, so put your eyes to the sky to catch the famed meteor shower.



