Skip to main content

Perseid in the Sky with Diamonds

08/10/2017 10:00, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Living, Today, Community, People

Photo by NASA

Every August, the Comet Swift-Tuttle passes by Earth, creating debris and sending specks of light shooting across the sky. Those specks of light, better known as the Perseid Meteor Shower, enter the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds reaching 133,200 mph. Around 150 to 200 meteors were visible last year to observers, compared to an average of 80 to 100 in past years. According to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, there will be fewer visible this year – around 40 to 50 – due to the presence of the three-quarters moon. The meteors' peak is at 3 p.m. MST on August 12, so put your eyes to the sky to catch the famed meteor shower.


By Jimmy Westlake

Seeing Stars - 07/17/2017 14:55

He's as bright as a gamma-ray burst, as steady as Polaris and as cheerful as an astronaut after a successful launch. Read More » 

 

Jimmy Westlake

  • Holy Eucharist

    08/13/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    08/13/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Colorado Nature Photography Exhibit

    08/10/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    The Steamboat Art Museum (SAM) is pleased to announce that an exhibition of photographs showcasin...

  • Colorado Nature Photography Exhibit

    08/11/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    The Steamboat Art Museum (SAM) is pleased to announce that an exhibition of photographs showcasin...

  • Colorado Nature Photography Exhibit

    08/12/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    The Steamboat Art Museum (SAM) is pleased to announce that an exhibition of photographs showcasin...

  • Holy Eucharist

    08/13/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    08/13/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

  • Holy Eucharist

    08/20/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    08/20/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

Add Your Event View More

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Steamboat Magazine