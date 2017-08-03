Salt Yourself

Skip to main content

08/03/2017 10:32, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Living, Today, Community, People

The Salt Room at Waterside Day Spa

There are less than 10 salt rooms in Colorado and just over 100 in the U.S. Many hospitals in Europe and most in Russia have salt rooms, they’re used to treat a variety of skin and respiratory conditions. Countless medical research articles report salt therapy as safe and effective for treating asthma, allergies, bronchitis, COPD, cold/flu, eczema and psoriasis. A natural disinfectant, salt is antimicrobial and antibacterial. The negatively charged ions in salt improve health and mood. You can recharge your body and mind at Waterside Day Spa, the only salt room in Steamboat. 

