6 Reasons Why You Should Take the Bite of the Boat Food Tour

08/01/2017 10:46, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Shop+Eat+Drink, Today, Community, People

Embark on an informative guided culinary experience, with longtime local Caroline Fischer. 

Here are 6 reasons why you should take her tour:

1. A great opportunity to discover Steamboat's vibrant food scene, rich history and scenic downtown area.

2. Enjoy delicious, specialty tastings at five of Steamboat's locally owned restaurants.

3. Take a relaxing break from your adventurous activities.

4. No lines, no paying the bill, no worries. 

5. You'll receive exclusive discount coupons from restaurant partners to use on a return visit during your stay.

6. It's an easy, scenic stroll suitable for most fitness levels.

Each Bite of the Boat Tour is uniquely structured. Vegetarian and gluten free options are available with advanced notice. Join other food lovers as you learn about each restaurant, hear from talented chefs and get the insiders view of Steamboat.  

