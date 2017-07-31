Breaking News!

Skip to main content

07/31/2017 11:00, Published by Alesha Damerville, Categories: Today, Community

Chris Ward/Photo by Ron Dahlquist

The sale of the Steamboat Ski Area to Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Capital Partners has been finalized, according to news sources. The sale includes Mammoth and Squaw Valley in California as well. More information to follow.

