Gondola Reopening Delayed

Steamboat Resort and the Colorado Tramway Board are still in the process of testing the gondola, which will no longer open as scheduled on Friday. The gondola, Steamboat Bike Park and Sunset Happy Hour will open after the inspection is complete and Steamboat receives its state license, which allows the gondola to open to the public. That is expected to happen in the next few days.

Until the gondola opens, Steamboat Resort will offer half-priced day passes for the Coca-Cola Adventure Zone. In addition, the resort will extend its summer season one week by operating the gondola, Bike Park and Adventure Zone daily through Sept. 4, then weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) through Sept. 24.



In addition to the base area and Adventure Zone, all multi-use hiking and biking trails on the mountain remain open. Restrooms and water are available on the mountain at Thunderhead Lodge. Bike Park downhill trails are accessible only with a Steamboat guide or instructor.

Guests visiting this weekend are invited to attend free events, including a concert with Freddy Jones Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and a free outdoor movie beginning at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.