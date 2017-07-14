A Monumental Divide

More than one million acres of land surrounding the Bears Ears earned protected status when outgoing President Barack Obama signed an order designating it as the country’s newest national monument in his last days in office. That decision, thought by many to be irrevocable, is now being contested by President Donald Trump, who ordered Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to review 26 national monuments in an attempt to find a means to reverse those designations.

“Bears Ears is part of the history of all the native peoples in this region. It’s like a book for us, and when many tribes have a chapter in this book, it tells us a lot about why we are the way we are. But it’s also part of the history of the people of the United States and the world,” says Jim Enote of the Zuni Pueblo.

“I believe that tribal peoples of this region shouldn’t be the only ones to take responsibility for protecting the cultural resources; they belong to everyone, and everyone should take responsibility for protecting them.”