In This Issue: Spring 2017
03/23/2017 16:47, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: In Print, Living, Today, Community, People
Elevated Luxury
One solution to the dilemma of finding space for a multigenerational family is demonstrated in a newly remodeled home between Old Town and the mountain. Read More »
Taking a Moment
They call it a “moment window,” and the minute you walk into Phil and Anne Lauinger’s living room, you will understand why. Read More »
The Glass House
Walking into “The Glass House” is like stepping inside a secluded retreat where you’d expect to find James Bond sitting on a bar stool with a martini. Read More »
Pride of Place
Steamboat Magazine stepped inside the homes of two locally renowned architects: Tim Stone, co-owner of Kelly and Stone Architects, and Brandt Vanderbosch, owner of Vertical Arts. Read More »
A Roof with a View
Ed Eppler knew the moment he Googled “green roof” that the addition to his Strawberry Park home was meant to be. Read More »
Feeling the Force
The Rx Task Force sees hope in the face of the national opiate epidemic. Read More »
Finding a Path to “The Nature Fix”
A conversation with former Steamboat-based author Florence Williams Read More »
Up in Smoke: The Future of Coal in Northwest Colorado
What is next for the industry that helped breathe life into Routt County when it was first settled? Read More »