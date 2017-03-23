Skip to main content

In This Issue: Spring 2017

03/23/2017 16:47, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: In Print, Living, Today, Community, People

The hearth room centers on a custom-made fireplace with Colorado buff stone detail Photo by David Patterson

Elevated Luxury 

One solution to the dilemma of finding space for a multigenerational family is demonstrated in a newly remodeled home between Old Town and the mountain. Read More » 

 

Structural loads are redirected from the corner of the house to create the effect of a floating box Photo by David Patterson

Taking a Moment 

They call it a “moment window,” and the minute you walk into Phil and Anne Lauinger’s living room, you will understand why. Read More » 

 

A 120 square-foot lift and slide door enables the indoor living space to connect seamlessly with the landscape Photo by David Patterson

The Glass House 

Walking into “The Glass House” is like stepping inside a secluded retreat where you’d expect to find James Bond sitting on a bar stool with a martini. Read More » 

 

The family home mirrors the garage with a second-floor apartment A low-profile fence gives the family privacy in the yard while still allowing them to be connected to the neighborhood Photo by Tim Stone

Pride of Place 

Steamboat Magazine stepped inside the homes of two locally renowned architects: Tim Stone, co-owner of Kelly and Stone Architects, and Brandt Vanderbosch, owner of Vertical Arts. Read More » 

 

Clean lines in this deck addition add a modern flair to the traditional log cabin home Photo by David Patterson

A Roof with a View 

Ed Eppler knew the moment he Googled “green roof” that the addition to his Strawberry Park home was meant to be. Read More » 

 

Marnie Smith Sarah Floyd Beth Wendler Mara Rhodes Ken Davis Katy Thiel Ralph Maher Caroline Wellford and Ellen Kendall from the Rx Task Force gather outside the Bud Werner Memorial Library before a brainstorming session Photo by Noah Wetzel

Feeling the Force 

The Rx Task Force sees hope in the face of the national opiate epidemic. Read More » 

 

Former Steamboat Springs resident and author Florence Williams researches the ways in which environmental influences affect our health She shares her findings in two books Photo courtesy of Sue Barr

Finding a Path to “The Nature Fix”

A conversation with former Steamboat-based author Florence Williams Read More » 

 

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Craig Station power plant in Moffat County Built between 1974 and 1984 three coalfired generating units produce up to 1283 megawatts of power Photo by Jim Steinberg

Up in Smoke: The Future of Coal in Northwest Colorado 

What is next for the industry that helped breathe life into Routt County when it was first settled? Read More » 

 

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Holy Eucharist

    04/23/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    04/23/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Holy Eucharist

    04/23/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    04/23/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

  • Holy Eucharist

    04/30/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service

  • Holy Eucharist

    04/30/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    All are welcome at this Episcopal communion service.

  • First Friday Art Walk

    05/05/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Free monthly self-guided tours of local art galleries, museums and alternative venues in downtown...

Add Your Event View More

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Steamboat Magazine