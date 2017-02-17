Jane Howell Announced as 2017 Hazie Werner Award Recipient

02/17/2017 17:49, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: People, Community, Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO-February 16, 2017- After 40 years of community contributions in the Yampa Valley, Steamboat resident Jane Howell has been recognized by Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation as the 2017 Hazie Werner Award for Excellence recipient. Howell will be presented the award at a special reception on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Howell has been a member of the Steamboat community since moving here in 1980. She has held positions with Routt Memorial Hospital in the Extended Care Center as the social services director, at Yampa Valley Medical Center in case management and crisis support, and at Doak Walker Care Center in social services. In retirement, Howell still manages the crisis support team for YVMC.

Howell shares Hazie’s community spirit by being involved in numerous organizations throughout her years in Routt County, including the Child/Adult Prevention Team for the Department of Human Services, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, the Wellness Conferences and served on the Steamboat Mental Health board and YVMC Ethics Committee. She and her family also were involved with 4-H and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. She is actively involved in the group Women of Hope and the United Methodist Church.

Nominated by several community members and staff at the resort, Howell was praised for her work in creating the Crisis Support Team, which exists to help families in need during emergency situations at the hospital. She has hired and trained members of this team for more than 25 years and expanded the team’s services to include association with local clergy, the coroner and donor alliance. Noted in her nomination was Howell’s compassion, patience, strength, grace and priceless sense of humor when helping friends and strangers through traumatic experiences and during her own personal difficult times and losses.

Each year, Steamboat Ski Resort honors a local female community member who represents Hazie Werner’s legacy through volunteer work, community commitment, and support of local organizations and efforts. Hazie was known in the Yampa Valley for her inspirational dedication, gracious and caring philosophy of giving, and tireless commitment to making Steamboat the unique, supportive town it is today. Howell joins 28 other recipients who have received the Hazie Werner Award since its inception in 1989. Previous recipients include: Skeeter Werner Walker, Katy Rodolph Wyatt, Eleanor Bliss, Carol Baily, Lucile Bogue, Criss Fetcher, Dorothy Wither (posthumously), Sureva Towler, Rita Valentine (posthumously), Geneva Taylor, Carol Schaffer, Gloria Gossard, Jayne Hill, Elaine Gay, Millie Beall, Arianthe Stettner, Wanda Redmond, Margi Briggs-Casson, Margaret ''Poogie'' Dawes (posthumously), Nancy Stahoviak, Carol Booth Fox, Diane Moore, Susan E. Birch, Christine Painter, Marsha Daughenbaugh, Sarah Floyd, Nancy Kramer and Deb Werner.

A reception to honor Howell will be held on Hazie’s birthday, Feb. 23, at Haymaker Clubhouse from 5:30 to 7 p.m. In addition to the Hazie Werner Award, Steamboat Ski Resort will present the Snowball Community Grant to local recipients Horizons and REPS.