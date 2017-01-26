100 Inches of Snow Accumulate at Steamboat in January

01/26/2017 11:49, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Culture, Sports, Living, Community, Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO-January, 26, 2017- The 2016/17 winter season is shaping up to be a snowy affair with back to back months of more than 100 inches of snow accumulating at the top of Steamboat Ski Resort. December saw a total of 107 inches at the summit and January surpassed the 100-inch mark this morning when the official 5 am snow report counted 3 inches of new snow pushing the summit total to 102. The mid-mountain accumulation for January sits just shy of 100 inches with 93.25 inches.

“To say January has been snowy is an understatement” said Katie Brown, vice president of sales and marketing for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. “With 8 feet of snow at the summit and nearly as much at mid-mountain, Steamboat is a powder paradise right now.”



Currently the snow base is 83 inches at the summit and 69 inches at mid-mountain, with powder conditions spread across the entire resort. January has seen 19 snow days and 12 of those were powder days with 4 inches of snow or more. Since November, Steamboat has seen 26 powder days and 53 days with fresh snow. The last time Steamboat surpassed the 100-inch mark in January was during the 2008/2009 season when the summit collected 129 inches by the end of the month.



“Not only is this snow great for conditions right now,” said Brown “All this snow will set Steamboat up for an incredible spring. If you can’t make it up for the fresh powder today, don’t miss out on the awesome conditions we’ll have during March and April.”

Photos attached taken January 25, 2017 at Steamboat Ski Resort. Photo Credit: ©2017 Larry Pierce/Steamboat Ski Resort