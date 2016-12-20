Bridgestone Winter Driving School Now Open

12/20/2016 11:36, Published by Dan Greeson, Categories: Living, Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO (December 17, 2016) – The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only purpose-built, terrain-based school of its kind in North America, opened today for the 34th consecutive year with eight inches of new snow and single-digit temperatures. The Bridgestone Winter Driving School has been teaching the proper techniques for driving in cold-weather, low-grip situations on its signature ice and snow-covered tracks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado since 1983.

“The Bridgestone Winter Driving School is now in operation seven days a week for the winter season. The entire team carries on the tradition as North America’s first and foremost winter driving school,” said Mark Cox, director of the Bridgestone Winter Driving School. “With targeted programs for everyone from the new driver to the career pro racer, track conditions are perfect. When you master the skills and techniques to conquer winters worst you are also learning skills that make driving in every condition safer.”

Bridgestone’s innovative Blizzak winter tires have been featured at the school for more than a decade. A broad range of 2017 model-year Toyota vehicles equipped with Bridgestone’s revolutionary Blizzak tires are standard equipment in the school’s safety and performance programs.

Four different 2017 Toyota models will be used for programs during the 2016/17 season. Models include the front-wheel drive Camry XSE; the all-wheel-drive RAV4 Platinum; the part-time 4WD 4Runner Trail; and the front-mid engine, rear-wheel drive 86 (one with automatic and two with manual transmissions).

The Bridgestone Winter Driving School is scheduled to operate seven days a week through early March. Half-day, full day, multi-day, corporate and private courses are available. A distinct range of courses on a variety of levels is taught by driving professionals with years of experience in many facets of motor sports. Clients range from the young permit holder to the professional race driver. Additionally, the Bridgestone Winter Driving School offers off-site seminars and classroom training sessions.

2016/2017 safety programs, intended for the everyday driver, feature the popular Second Gear full-day course, as well as the introductory First Gear half-day class. Both courses maximize hands-on driving time. Corporate and custom safety courses are also available to fit the needs of any group. Personalized private one-on-one training is also offered upon completion of a standard course.

One and two-day 2016/2017 performance courses offer the highest level of driver training available, and incorporate world rally racing techniques. The most advanced cornering, acceleration, and braking skills are developed to maximize balance and control in the most challenging conditions. These courses are designed for driving enthusiasts, law enforcement groups, military specialists, stunt drivers, automotive test engineers, and aspiring and current professional racers. Fully customizable performance courses are available to meet the specific needs of any group.

The Bridgestone Winter Driving School’s headquarters are centrally located at 2300 Mount Werner Circle at The Shops at The Steamboat Grand, across from the Ski Area Gondola Transportation Center. Intentionally designed with the clients’ best interests in mind, the facility features a spacious entry, natural light, visual technology, and contemporary finishes.

For additional information, to register, or to purchase materials, visit winterdrive.com, or call 1.800.WHY.SKID/1.800.949.7543. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram (@whyskidsteamboat), and on Twitter (@WDrivingSchool). Reviews can be found on TripAdvisor.